2.0 & Danny Garcia Arrive In AEW, Call Out Moxley, Kingston & Allin For Dynamite

The former members of Ever-Rise in WWE are set to make their AEW debuts on Dynamite this week. Now known as Matt Lee & Jeff Parker (FKA Chase Parker and Matt Martel) they will team with Daniel Garcia to take on Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin on Dynamite this week.

“Free agency tastes real good! 2.0 in the AEW but you know what you gotta do when you’re the new kids in the neighbourhood? You have to find someone to watch your back!”

The 3 then decided they were going to call out the 3 “baddest dudes” in the promotion. Tony Khan later sanctioned the match for this week’s Dynamite.

2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) have arrived in #AEW, & aren’t wasting any time! They’ve aligned with Daniel Garcia & challenged 3 of the top names in AEW @JonMoxley, @MadKing1981 & @DarbyAllin! GM @TonyKhan has just sanctioned this match for #AEWDynamite TOMORROW night Live on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Xcvd9vyPSQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2021

The members of Ever Rise spoke to WhatCulture about their release from WWE earlier this year.

“Yeah, [we were] surprised to say the least,” Martel said. “Surprised to say the least. It seemed to us that we had our whole careers in front of us in WWE. We were on TV every week doing what we wanted to do.”

“Since, like, the month of October, we were doing something every week. Especially on NXT, finally getting, like, those… fleshing out those characters, which was always the idea, but it was a slow start.”