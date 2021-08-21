AEW And WWE Stars React To CM Punk’s Return

CM Punk made his triumphant return to pro wrestling at last night’s The First Dance edition of Rampage. Fans welcomed him back with open hands.

The former WWE champion’s comeback seemed to be the only topic of discussion among fans on social sites. Though fans weren’t the only ones who were reacting to the massive development.

Many wrestling personalities also took their social media to react to Punk’s comeback. Several AEW stars posted photos with the Straight Edge star while WWE stars just reacted by expressing how the moment made them feel:

Man that was fun#AEWRampage — Big Damo (@DamoMackle) August 21, 2021

It’s official.



GIVE ME CM PUNK — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) August 21, 2021

Professional wrestling can be SO awesome. — MVP (@The305MVP) August 21, 2021

Instead of coffee this morning just going to watch that CM Punk pop holy shit — chriSabin (@SuperChrisSabin) August 21, 2021

WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!!! — Jordan omogbehin (@TheGiantOmos) August 21, 2021

Pro Wrestling is wild. I love it. — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 21, 2021

Evil Uno is co-workers with CM Punk. — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) August 21, 2021

I have been asked many times: Hey Schiavone, what is the greatest night in the history of our great sport? My answer: This! #CMPunk #AEW pic.twitter.com/eWDuFUUSGS — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) August 21, 2021

The former WWE star not only talked about his absence and return during his promo on Rampage, but he also laid out the challenge for his debut match for AEW.

Punk challenged Darby Allin for a match at the upcoming All Out PPV. The former TNT champion accepted it after the show went off air and he claimed that wrestling Punk will be an honor.

While the returning star did not reveal the length of his contract with AEW, he did confirm that he has signed a full time deal with Tony Khan‘s promotion.

This means we are going to be seeing a lot more of CM Punk in coming times, starting with the upcoming episode of Dynamite which Punk has already been announced for.