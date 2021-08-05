AEW Announces Code of Conduct For Fans Before Dynamite

Last month, a fan jumped the guardrail at AEW Road Rager in Miami. It was AEW’s first show back on the road. The promotion has since revealed a fan “Code of Conduct” that has been presented to the live audience before the last few episodes of Dynamite.

AEW’s Fan Code of Conduct bans the following:

“Obscene or offensive gestures, signage, including the use of such language or gestures concerning a person’s race, ethnicity, color, gender religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression or national origin; or to instigate, incite, or encourage a confrontation or physical assault.”

“Interference with the progress of the show (including throwing objects onto or entering the ring).”

“Failing to follow instructions of law enforcement, guest services, or security personnel.”

“Any conduct deemed inappropriate or dangerous to fans, talent, or staff.”

“Damaging the venue or personal property.”

“Behavior that is unruly, disruptive, threatening or illegal in-nature including fighting and physical harrassment.”

“Four, harassing or abusive language towards other fans or staff.”

“Unreasonably obstructing the view of other patrons and standing in aisles.”

“Smoking (including e-cigarettes).

“Abuse of drugs or alcohol.”

AEW travels to Pittsburgh for two events next week at the Petersen Events Center. Dynamite will air from the venue on Wednesday and the first-ever episode of Rampage will take place that Friday.