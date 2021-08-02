AEW “First Dance” In Chicago Sells Out

AEW‘s “First Dance” event on Friday August 20th inside Chicago’s United Center has sold out. Over 12,000 tickets were sold during the presale last Friday. Tickets went on sale to the general public today and the rest sold quickly. In total, 13, 654 tickets have been distributed to the event.
Just under 5000 seats in the venue will likely be behind the stage or camera setup. It’s possible more tickets open up closer to the date of the show.
It’s a big next month for wrestling in Chicago. Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will emanate from the Allstate Arena in the city. The show is a near sellout of over 12,000.
AEW First Dance will technically be the second ever episode of Rampage. The first edition of the show will be on Friday, August 13th, in Pittsburgh.
Other Event Ticket Sales
NJPW has just over 2000 tickets distributed for NJPW Resurgence from the LA Coliseum on August 14th.
The NWA 73rd Anniversary show in St. Louis at the end of the month is almost sold out. Capacity for the show is just under 900.
WWE SummerSlam has just under 45,000 tickets distributed.