AEW “First Dance” In Chicago Sells Out

AEW‘s “First Dance” event on Friday August 20th inside Chicago’s United Center has sold out. Over 12,000 tickets were sold during the presale last Friday. Tickets went on sale to the general public today and the rest sold quickly. In total, 13, 654 tickets have been distributed to the event.

AEW Rampage @ United Center:

An early screenshot of the General Public onsale. First count I grabbed was 1,020. Mostly 200 section seats made available.



In 5 minutes they are all gone (some could re-emerge if someone doesn't complete transaction).



SOLD OUT. pic.twitter.com/NVUTVh2iIj — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 2, 2021

Just under 5000 seats in the venue will likely be behind the stage or camera setup. It’s possible more tickets open up closer to the date of the show.

Counting all sections opened (in purple), AEW sold 13,654 tickets for Rampage at the United Center.



Suite numbers are not included on Ticketmaster.



Notes threaded below.https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/Vg211BaNrI — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 2, 2021

Since many of you are asking..

Verified resale on Ticketmaster: 3,205 — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 2, 2021

It’s a big next month for wrestling in Chicago. Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will emanate from the Allstate Arena in the city. The show is a near sellout of over 12,000.

A big day for wrestling in Chicago overall.



Raw has sold just about every ticket as well for its show tonight at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. pic.twitter.com/pBkQHDOObi — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 2, 2021

AEW First Dance will technically be the second ever episode of Rampage. The first edition of the show will be on Friday, August 13th, in Pittsburgh.

Other Event Ticket Sales

NJPW has just over 2000 tickets distributed for NJPW Resurgence from the LA Coliseum on August 14th.

NJPW Resurgence

Sat • Aug 14 • 8:00 PM

The Torch @ LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA



Available Tickets => 153 (-98)

Estimated Capacity => 2,252

Tickets Distributed => 2099 (93%)



Less than 200 tickets remaining!https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/kwmQKAiWRU — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 1, 2021

The NWA 73rd Anniversary show in St. Louis at the end of the month is almost sold out. Capacity for the show is just under 900.

NWA 73

Sun • Aug 29 • 7:00 PM

Khorassan Ballroom at Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta, St Louis, MO



Available Tickets => 17 (-188)

Capacity => 856

Tickets Distributed => 839 (98%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/nd0z4Xv14j — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) July 31, 2021

WWE SummerSlam has just under 45,000 tickets distributed.