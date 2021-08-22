AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) Reacts To CM Punk’s AEW Debut

CM Punk was officially fired from WWE on June 13, 2014, the same day that he married AJ Mendez (FKA AJ Lee). He made his return to pro-wrestling on August 20th, 2021 in Chicago’s United Center.

Now Punk’s spouse of 7+ years, AJ Lee commented on his AEW debut.

Will AJ Lee Return To Wrestling?

With CM Punk returning to pro-wrestling at the First Dance, many fans are wondering if a return could be in the cards for AJ as well. She hasn’t wrestled since the night after WrestleMania 31 in 2015. She teamed with Paige at Mania that year and defeated the Bella Twins. AJ then teamed with Paige and Naomi the next night and defeated the Bellas and Natalya.

Last year, Paige mentioned she would like to wrestle AJ again someday.

Would do this again.. lace up those chucks sis #FreaksAndGeeks https://t.co/upmmZyDRVp — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) October 12, 2020

Big E Says AJ Lee Could Work WWE’s “Brock Lesnar” Schedule

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Big E spoke about AJ Lee. He said that she’s a legend who could come back and work a “Brock Lesnar schedule” in WWE.

“If she wants it, of course, there very easily is a massive place for her,” said Big E. “And it’s weird, I feel like she’s in this legend territory where she comes back and she gets a massive pop. She can have a Brock Lesnar-type schedule if she wanted to and work a few times a year. So, if it’s something she wants, of course, there’s a place for her.”