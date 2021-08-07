Backstage Notes on WWE Releases Becoming a ‘Regular Occurrence’ Going Forward

WWE made even more releases this weekend, with 12 names being cut from the roster across the NXT and 205 Live shows. The biggest names to be released were Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish and Tyler Rust; all of which seemed to be locked in with the company going forward.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE making these releases of talent is going to become a ‘regular occurrence going forward. A source noted to Fightful that “Vince McMahon can personally put a stop to any of these,” when it comes to the names being cut.

WWE Releases becoming regular

The same source claimed that WWE releases are going to be a regular occurrence moving forward. However, the source also personally expects that “2021 will be an outlier with both the frequency and the level of talent.”

The idea of ‘mass releases’ hadn’t been a topic of discussion or concern in WWE for nearly four years, since the summer of 2016 and the beginning of 2020 and the pandemic.

A number of former WWE Superstars have already made the move over to AEW following their releases. Interestingly, Vince McMahon himself even joked about making more cuts to help All Elite on a recent investor’s call, saying that he didn’t understand their investment structure.

Here is the full list of talent that was released from their WWE contracts on Friday: