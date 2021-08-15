Bianca Belair Explains Why She Uses Her Hair As In-Ring Weapon

Bianca Belair, who is the current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion is known for using her hair as a “whip” as her iconic braid helps her stand out in the roster. Belair explained why she decided to use her hair as part of her in-ring style in an interview with Metro.

Belair said that she’s always wanted to incorporate her hair as part of her moveset in the ring, and she thinks it makes her unique. “That’s something that I’ve always wanted to – when people look at me and look at my braid, that’s my superpower, that’s my weapon,” she said.

Belair added that she wanted to make it clear that her braid is her weapon and if anyone tries to go for it, it’s gonna end up backfiring on them. It’s something that cannot be used against her like a regular weapon, and that’s one of her strong suits. “I don’t want that being used against me. I definitely wanted to put out there that it’s my weapon, and if you touch it, it’s gonna backfire on you. You can’t use it against me, and that’s the way it’s been since I started wearing in 2017, 16?”

Back in June, Bianca Belair faced Bayley inside Hell In A Cell to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship. In the match, Bayley tried to use Belair’s hair against her in an unsuccessful attempt by tying it to the bottom rope. Speaking about it, the ‘EST of WWE’ said that Bayley and her were on the same page with that and wanted to tell a story in the ring.

“I think we were on the same page with that. We wanted to be innovative and use the cell to our advantage and disadvantage but also just make it unique. I think we did that with the story that was told, the whole hair thing,” said Belair about the match. “Every time she tried to use my hair I had something to come back with and it actually ended up backfiring on her. Just putting the message out there to not use my hair!”

Bianca Belair will defend her women’s title against Sasha Banks at SummerSlam on August 21 in what would be a WrestleMania 37 re-match where Belair defeated Banks to win the title.

