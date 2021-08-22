Bianca Belair Gives First Reaction To Disheartening SummerSlam Loss

Bianca Belair suffered what can only be described as a disheartening loss at the SummerSlam PPV where she lost the SmackDown women’s championship to a returning Becky Lynch in a quick match.

The now-former champion gave her first reaction to this loss at the PPV while speaking to Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture at the SummerSlam after party.

Bianca explained that she is still trying to collect her thoughts on the development. While she said that she is happy to be part of the big moment involving Becky’s return, Belair also admitted that she is feeling defeated:

“Right now, I’m just trying to collect my thoughts and get my mind together. Everything happened quickly and so fast. I was ready to fight Sasha Banks, and Becky came out, which was an amazing moment and I’m happy to be part of that moment,

But I lost my title and right now, I’m just emotional and trying to wrap my mind around it.” said Bianca Belair, “I have to be honest, I feel defeated right now and okay with being vulnerable and being honest about that. I’m ready to get my title back.”

The former SmackDown star was then asked how she felt hearing Lynch’s music at the show. Replying to it, she said that it was a bittersweet feeling and she couldn’t help and be a little sad about the situation.

While Bianca Belair kept her first reaction respectful and didn’t blame anyone, the wrestling world doesn’t seem to be very happy with the treatment she got at the show. You can check out some of the top reactions to her loss here.