Bianca Belair Addresses Reports Of Major Changes Coming To NXT

Bianca Belair has given her take on NXT‘s potential new direction.

Reports have surfaced claiming that there are some major changes being made to the brand. The rumors have come off the heels of many NXT roster cuts. Names such as Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish, Mercedes Martinez, former NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff, and more were released.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that neither Triple H nor Shawn Michaels had anything to do with the talent cuts. On top of that, it’s been said that NXT will be more focused on getting talent prepped for the main roster rather than being a third major brand.

ViBe & Wrestling was able to catch up with Belair, who shined bright in NXT and has since become the SmackDown Women’s Champion. The “EST of WWE” responded to a possible repackaging of NXT.

“NXT is home to me. They really built me from the ground. When I came to NXT I didn’t know anything so it’s an amazing place to be and no matter how long you are there, [they’re] always gonna instill something in you that can ignite the fire in you and help you to succeed no matter where you’re at.

“As far as repackaging NXT, I know no matter what happens, NXT and WWE, in general, are so good at adapting and just being successful at anything that they do. Look at the ThunderDome and how they adapted at what was happening in the world, making the ThunderDome and virtual fans being able to adapt no matter what to be successful and that’s what’s amazing about this company. Anybody that steps foot in this company, no matter what can go off and be successful inside and outside.”

Belair also discussed how Olympic superstar and former gold medalist, Simone Biles, has been an inspiration to her. Belair showed her support for Biles, who has made her mental health issues public.

