Big E: People Don’t Give Roman Reigns Enough Credit

Big E believes that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns deserves more credit than he gets.

The Reigns character has been a polarizing figure in WWE for many years. Many fans believe that WWE tried to shove Reigns down their throats despite constant pushback. Over the past year, however, he has turned a corner with the naysayers thanks to his “Tribal Chief” gimmick.

Big E told News 18 that he believes Reigns should be getting more props for his contributions to the wrestling industry.

“There is a lot of work that he has done to solidify being that guy a lot of people didn’t give him credit for. People do not give him enough credit him either for what he has done in-ring and his in-ring abilities. He is an excellent pro-wrestler he is excellent at his craft and he has so many excellent matches under his belt, so, I have a ton of respect for what he has done.

“I think growing up in the business, he has always had leg up but that’s not to discredit the work he has done. I am not saying he has been handed things. I have seen him work hard. In FCW, in those days he came in just like us. But you can say he got it right away. He has a certain charisma; he has a certain presence that a lot of people didn’t have that earlier, so, we always knew he was going to be someone.

“So, I have got nothing but a good thing to say about what he has done with his career and the amount of work he has put in to deserve it because it is easier to sit on the sideline and say that should be my spot but you haven’t done that work that he has done.”

Reigns is set to headline SummerSlam tonight (Aug. 21). He’ll defend the WWE Universal Championship against John Cena. Reigns says if he loses, he will leave WWE. The action will be held inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As for Big E, he is the Money in the Bank briefcase holder. As of this writing, he doesn’t have a match for SummerSlam but he has become involved in a feud with Baron Corbin, who stole his briefcase. Time will tell if he has an impromptu match with Corbin or a segment to get his briefcase back and potentially cash in.