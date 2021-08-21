Big E Says AJ Lee Could Have a ‘Brock Lesnar Schedule’ If She Returned To WWE

AJ Lee is one of the most significant figures in professional wrestling over the past decade. The former Divas Champion was an unlikely success story at a time when WWE was still fixated on bikini babes and fitness models.

AJ Lee is credited with kickstarting WWE’s Women’s Revolution. She paved the way for the likes of Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Bayley. She hung up her boots in 2015, but some fans are optimistic she’ll grace the squared circle again one day.

Following CM Punk‘s blockbuster appearance at AEW‘s First Dance event, there is renewed discussion about her future.

Big E spoke Sportskeeda this week to promote SummerSlam. He told Riju Dasgupta WWE would roll out the red carpet for AJ Lee, if she were interested in a return.

Big E on AJ Lee Back in WWE

Big E thinks AJ Lee was so successful during her initial run that WWE would let her work a “Brock Lesnar” schedule (big money for limited dates).

“I also think, if she wants it, of course, there very easily is a massive place for her,” he said. “I feel like she’s in this legend territory where she comes back and she gets a massive pop. She can have a Brock Lesnar type schedule if she wanted to and work a few times a year. So, if it’s something she wants, of course there’s a place for her.”

AJ Lee and Big E had undeniable chemistry when he served as her on-air bodyguard around 2012-2013. They were feature players during an era that is looked back upon fondly. We don’t know if AJ Lee has any interest in returning to wrestling. However, with her husband signing with AEW, it seems unlikely she’d return to the environment that drove him away for seven long years.