Bobby Lashley Gives Advice To Released WWE Superstars

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke to Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda. The ‘All-Mighty’ Champion discussed several topics during the interview, including what advice he has for the recently released WWE and NXT Superstars.

“Stay motivated” Bobby Lashley began, revealing what advice he has for the dozens of performers who have been released from their WWE contracts over the past few weeks and months.

“There were guys that contacted me in WWE while I was out and they asked, ‘What’s going on? Do you have any advice?’ I always told them, ‘If you’re good, your talent can’t be denied'” Lashley continued.

Bobby Lashley Gives Advice

“That’s one. Two; never burn bridges. A lot of times, people leave the wrestling business or leave one organization and feel the need to badmouth them, I think that’s ridiculous. Every one of us made our name from WWE or pro wrestling and made a lot of money” the WWE Champion added.

“I look at it on a nightly basis when I tuck my kids in and the ability to put a roof over their head and give them things that I didn’t have. The money that I made from wrestling, I’ll always have respect for wrestling. Fans need to understand that if you see someone fighting one organization or the other, don’t even pay attention to them.” BOBBY LASHLEY

“As a fan, walk away from it” Lashley pleaded to fans. “They [the fans] don’t understand what the wrestling business is about. Everyone needs to eat and feed their kids.”

“Everyone wants to have a good show. Instead of putting someone else down; just look at your own field and promote what you have instead of hating what you don’t like. If you leave, leave with motivation and keep doors open for yourself” Bobby Lashley would conclude.

Lashley is set to defend his WWE Championship against Goldberg at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event on Saturday August 21st.