Bobby Lashley On Gable Steveson Teasing WWE Run

Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has been creating buzz by teasing a WWE run. However, the current WWE champion Bobby Lashley believes that Steveson should hold off on the idea until he has retired.

The All-Mighty was asked about Steveson during a recent interview with TVinsider. Replying to it, he said that the amateur wrestling star is doing the right thing by getting his name out there:

“When I met him, he seemed like a really humble kid. I wish I had his potential at such a young age. That kid is going to make so much money in his life because he has so many years ahead of him.

He is tagging Dana White on social media. He tagging Vince McMahon, Jon Jones. That is what he should be doing. He should be getting his name out there.”

‘Wait Untill I Am Retired’

Bobby Lashley then discussed the prospect of Gable Steveson coming to WWE. He explained that while Gable will do very well in WWE, he should wait until Lashley has retired because that’s when he will have an opportunity:

“I think if he comes to WWE, he would do really well. He is a big kid and very athletic and charismatic. I think he should wait a little bit. He is 21. Wait until I retire at least. When I’m gone, he’ll have an opportunity to possibly win another world title.”

Gable Steveson has confirmed that he will be at the SummerSlam PPV where Bobby Lashley will be defending his WWE Championship against Goldberg.

I will be at Summer Slam this week @WWE ? — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) August 17, 2021

In light of Lashley’s comments about the young wrestling star, do you think we will see a confrontation between the two at the PPV this Saturday? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.