Bray Wyatt Expected To Sign With AEW (Report)

Bryan Danielson and CM Punk are not the only ex-WWE stars expected in AEW in the near future as Bray Wyatt is headed to the promotion.

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported Bray Wyatt is expected to sign with the company. The former WWE star is still under a non-compete so he can’t legally sign anything with AEW just but the belief is that he is headed there soon.

Meltzer noted that pen hasn’t been put to paper, but the expectation is strong. Wyatt was released by WWE on July 31 due to budget cuts after being out of action since WrestleMania 37 where he lost to Randy Orton thanks to Alexa Bliss.

The former Universal Champion had been expected to make his return to in-ring action in WWE and WWE even had plans for him to return this month to the point where he was being advertised for shows. However, a decision was made to let him go.

It’s been reported that Wyatt is healthy and cleared to wrestle. The issues that kept him out of the ring for months had nothing to do with mental health.

Although there’s no word on creative plans for Wyatt, there’s a lot of speculation that he could be the one to take over The Dark Order as he was very good friends with the late great Brodie Lee.