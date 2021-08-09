British Star Reveals Why His WWE Contract Offer Was Rescinded

Adam ‘Flex’ Maxted recently appeared on the Tea and Tights podcast on BodySlam.net. The former World of Sport/WoS and current British independent star revealed on the show that he was offered a WWE contract, but this was rescinded due to his previous work as a ‘buff butler.’

“Unfortunately NGW weren’t able to pay our contracts so I was obviously technically a free agent, so I messaged Mr Regal and said look this is the situation, I’m not tied down to anything anymore” Maxted revealed on the podcast.

Adam Maxted on WWE Contract Offer

“Then I had a call from Kanyon Ceman, he said Mr Regal and a few others speak highly of you so we want to bring you in to our NXT UK Brand. So they offered me a contract there and then, they said as soon as I finish the phone call the contract will be sent through” Maxted revealed.

“You’ve got to go through background checks in WWE to then get signed so that they can cover themselves” the British star added.

“So, heres where the story takes its turn. So basically, and this is the truth, when I was younger I, when I worked in Belfast, I used to do do some work as a Buff Butler. Which involved wearing a bowtie and an apron and I’m mainly working at hen parties or you know women’s events I’m walking round with Champagne, passing their drinks, nothing crazy, and I did that because it was easy money, I was in good shape at the time, I was like 17, 18, 19, you know just trying to earn some money.” ADAM ‘FLEX’ MAXTED

“I never got fully naked, you can google my name there’s nothing like that out there, you know what I mean because I checked all this and didn’t do it anyway there might be the odd picture of me in an apron?” The British star would conclude, revealing that it was purely a case of his past ‘incriminations’ stopping him from joining the company.