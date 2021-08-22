Watch Brock Lesnar Attack John Cena After SummerSlam Went Off Air

Brock Lesnar made his surprise return after the SummerSlam main event where Roman Reigns defeated John Cena. The Beast Incarnate received a massive pop from the audience on his comeback.

The former world champion confronted Reigns on the show but the tribal chief backed out from a fight. The event ended with the former world champion standing tall in the ring while a shocked Roman Reigns retreated to the stage.

Though while Lesnar didn’t get the fight he was looking for with Reigns, it didn’t stop him from getting physical after SummerSlam.

As seen in the video below, Brock ended up attacking John Cena after the cameras went off air. He delivered multiple suplexes to Cena before finishing things with an F5:

Brock Lesnar just hates John Cena man ??pic.twitter.com/prfMOiFIZn — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) August 22, 2021

Since the events took place after SummerSlam went off air, it’s hard to say if they mean anything for the future and if we are gonna see Cena and Lesnar coming face to face anytime soon.

One thing that seems to be confirmed is that we are going to get the inevitable rematch between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar very soon. It would be interesting to see which side Paul Heyman takes in this battle.

The PPV featured another massive return apart from Brock Lesnar and included multiple big title changes. You can check out the full SummerSlam results here.