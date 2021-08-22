Brock Lesnar Returns At WWE SummerSlam, Confronts Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar finally made his WWE return after being away for over a year.

It happened at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium after Roman Reigns had successfully retained the WWE Universal Title over John Cena in the main event.

Lesnar, with a beard and new hairstyle, walked down to the ring as fans went nuts. He had a staredown with Reigns, who backed down and went to the backstage area with Paul Heyman at his side.

THE ALPHA MALE OF OUR SPECIES IS BACK#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/DFvNgQX7PR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 22, 2021

After the show went off the air, Lesnar went on the attack and beat down Cena, who checked right into suplex city.

Lesnar just murdered Cena pic.twitter.com/kMxnlueFYW — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 22, 2021

Lesnar was last seen when he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Lesnar’s contract with WWE expired last August when the two sides didn’t come to terms on a new deal. This led to Lesnar’s merchandise being removed from the WWE Shop.

Back in June, it was originally reported WWE had plans in place for him and was hopeful his return could be imminent. That didn’t happen.

WWE didn’t have plans to book Lesnar against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada despite speculation and that ended up happening.