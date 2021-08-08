Bronson Reed Comments On His Release From WWE

Bronson Reed is one of over 50 wrestlers WWE has released in 2021. The former NXT North American Champion took to social media recently to comment on his departure from the company.

“I was very shocked, very upset,” Reed said. “As you know this doesn’t just affect me but affects my wife as well as we are here in a foreign country. But my wife is a super positive person and she’s kept my positive as well.”

“The love and support that I’ve received online is just incredible. I was trending on Twitter. That means a lot to me, it means a lot to me that a lot of you feel for me and will still continue to follow me no matter what.”

“I did want to thank NXT, I want to thank Hunter and Shawn for believing in me. I want to thank all the coaches; Terry Taylor, Scotty 2 Hotty, Normal Smiley, Steve Corino, those guys that I learned a lot from. And I want to thank all the boys backstage as well. It was a great locker room to be apart of.”

Reed continued to talk about what might be next for him in his career.

“I am staying positive and I do believe I am bar none the best super heavyweight in the world. And I will continue to prove that,” he continued. “As they say, one door closes and another one opens but for me, many doors are open and now it’s just about which one I want to walk through.”