Cameron Grimes On What He Wants To Do After End Of Wrestling Career

Cameron Grimes still has a long career ahead of him but the NXT star already knows what he wants to do once his career inside the squared circle comes to an end.

The 27-year-old recently spoke to WWE El Brunch where he discussed a number of topics. When asked about his life after wrestling, the former Impact star said that he wants to stay at the performance center and help the next generation of wrestlers:

“My dream is to stay here for the rest of my life. When I can’t wrestle anymore, I want to continue to be here in the Performance Center.

I want to help train the next generation of wrestlers or anything that requires me to work here,” said Cameron Grimes, “I want to be here,”

The former PWG star also talked about his big win at the Takeover 36 event earlier this month. He defeated LA Knight to win the Million Dollar championship during the show. Though the title was later taken away from him by Ted DiBiase.

Speaking about his victory, Grimes mentioned how it was not only his first championship in WWE but his first singles win at a TakeOver event as well. He claimed that it was absolutely incredible.