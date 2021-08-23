CM Punk Ice Cream Bars In The Works For 2 Years

Back in 2011 and the Summer of Punk was in full swing. All that was missing were some good, old-fashioned ice cream. Fast forward a decade and CM Punk is back in a wrestling ring and finally got his hands on an ice cream bar.

When CM Punk’s music hit and he walked out into an AEW ring fans around the world felt as if things were finally getting back to where they should always have been. It didn’t take Punk long to broach the subject of ice creams.

“One more thing. Seven years is an awful long time to wait for somebody. I appreciate everybody here who has waited. So on your way out of the United Center tonight, grab yourself a free ice cream bar on me.”

The crowd went wild. However, there was one thing nobody really understood at the time. The entire affair was not just some publicity stunt thought up by AEW executives. It was not just some extra way to get a little barb shot out at WWE.

He Came To Us 2 Years Ago

The entire idea was CM Punk’s brainchild. Furthermore, it was not something he thought up on the spot. It was an act of generosity two years in the making. This was confirmed in a statement released by Pretty Cool Ice Cream, the company that produced the frozen treats.

“He came to us on his own and asked us to help him do this 2 years ago, and finally the moment was right. Our small team worked tirelessly to hand-make every bar.”

“CM Punk wrote the check for the entire bill himself” Pretty Cool Ice Cream

That’s a pretty awesome thing to do, and one heck of a way to fulfil a promise made a decade earlier.

The return of CM Punk to professional wrestling has further heightened the electricity that is buzzing around the industry right now. Grabbing the attention of old-school wrestling fans, and potentially bringing fresh, experienced eyes to AEW.

Despite the rumours surrounding other more recently released WWE stars possibly signing with the company, the acquisition of CM Punk will be the story that dominates AEW headlines for some time to come.