CM Punk Makes AEW Debut On Rampage, His First Match Confirmed

CM Punk finally made his return to pro wrestling and did it on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage from Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena.

The fans went nuts, he dove into the crowd and hugged several of his friends at ringside. He cut a promo about how he didn’t know what he was going to say until he felt the crowd. He said he has a lot to say and he will get to that later. He said that he couldn’t stay in the same place that got him sick in the first place.

Punk said that he felt before like he had to leave. He said in August 2005 he felt like he had to leave ROH and it boiled down to him finding a place where he found a play to make a name for themselves and then leave.

He said in 2005, he left pro wrestling, but in August 2021, he’s back. Punk said he’s back for himself and the fans because there’s a lot of talent he wishes he could’ve been around. He said he’s back to work with young talent and there are a few scores to settle. He called out Darby Allin and said that he’s good. Punk said that he’s here to help Allin so he challenged Allin at All Out.

On July 21st, news first broke that the former WWE Champion has been in talks to make a return to pro wrestling as an in-ring performer with AEW being the leading candidate.

There had been a lot of speculation as to when Punk could make his promotional debut, but it was always favored to be in Chicago as that’s his hometown. There are three dates in the first week of September in the city – Dynamite, Rampage, and All Out. However, when AEW announced this special episode of Rampage, many fans knew this was the date for his arrival.