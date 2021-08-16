CM Punk Shares Cryptic Message Ahead Of AEW Rampage

After waiting a few weeks, fans are just days away from the heavily speculated AEW debut of CM Punk on Friday’s episode of Rampage.

Punk seems to be having fun teasing the fans on social media as he dropped an “All Elite” reference during commentary at the CFFC fight over the weekend and then posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories.

The post had the numbers: 05, 11, 21. Fans quickly picked up on how the first two numbers are from Punk’s hottest years in the wrestling business. It also references the three times he signed a full-time wrestling contract.

2005 would’ve marked Punk’s time in ROH while the second number was when he re-signed with WWE and had a huge run that summer that included his famous pipebomb promo. Obviously, 2021 would be the year when he signed with AEW.

It was reported several weeks ago that Punk had been in talks about an in-ring return with AEW being the most likely landing spot. It was all but confirmed when they announced a special edition of Rampage on August 20th from Chicago, Illinois at the United Center, which sold out right away.