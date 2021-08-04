Cody Rhodes Conducts Media Conference Before AEW Homecoming

All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes spoke with the wrestling media ahead of AEW Homecoming.

Rhodes will face Malakia Black this Wednesday at AEW Homecoming at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Before the event, Rhodes held a media conference to answer questions regarding AEW.

Rhodes started the conference by warning that he will not be answering any rumors or speculation.

Rhodes Answers Black Signing with AEW

Givemesport’s Louis Dangoor asked the first question. Dangoor greeted Rhodes and talked about Black’s surprise debut in AEW. he asked to get Rhodes’s reaction to finding out about Black being available to sign with AEW and “If any potential plans had to be changed” due to Black’s arrival.

“From my understanding, no plans have been changed. Whenever there is a free agent of that caliber, male or female, you have to jump on it,” said Rhodes. He credited AEW President and CEO Tony Khan for signing Black.

Rhodes also discussed the timing of the hiring and the match not being on Pay Per View. “Dynamite is the heart and soul of the company and what we do. Being able to put these matches on Television is huge, said Rhodes. He followed up by talking about AEW not following the classic model of doing the match on PPV and said, “TV is where their bread is buttered.”

Rhodes Discuss AEW approach to Signing Free Agents

Fellow SEScoops writer Michael Reichlin talked to Rhodes about the current state of wrestling free agency and asked, “What is AEW current appetite for talent acquisition.” Rhodes replied, “If there is a free agent out there that can move the needle and be something significant for us, I personally think you have to go after them.” He also touted AEW’s growing success and that the company can give wrestlers opportunities.

Rhodes Reveals Live Tour Status

Digital Spy’s Stephanie Chase asked Rhodes, “How much is AEW got an idea of their live touring schedule for the rest of the year.” Chase also asked AEW ambition to tour in the United Kingdom and the west coast of the United States.

Rhodes responded by saying AEW has “Already have a good layout of where they want to go.” He also confirmed that going to the west coast in the U.S is part of the schedule.

Regarding AEW touring the U.K, Rhodes revealed he wanted to face Anthony Ogogo in the U.K. “I had always envisioned that the match with Anthony Ogogo was meant to happen in the United Kingdom,” said Rhodes. While AEW wants to go to the U.K, Rhodes admitted that it depends on what happens with the handling of the pandemic and wants to make sure fans are safe.

Rhodes Shares Opinion on Deathmatches

Bleacher Report’s Chris Wheeler wanted Rhodes’s opinion on the Nick Gage vs. Chris Jericho match last week. Wheeler also wanted to get Rhodes’s thoughts on deathmatches and their place in mainstream wrestling.

Rhodes said about Gage’s match with Jericho last week, “The match was as advertised.” He also shared that he once considered having a deathmatch with Matt Tremont.

Rhodes also said, “We were the number one show on cable, and that is a huge honor. Three weeks in a row. That’s a huge honor and responsibility to our fanbase. During the Olympics, we are the number one show on cable.” He also believes there is a place for it but said, “I don’t think it’s something you’ll see often.”

Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone asked Rhodes what AEW will do to separate AEW Rampage other AEW programming and “What are the expectation for Rampage.”

Rhodes responded that Rampage would be “More centered around the fight itself. The match itself, being that’s a one-hour program.”

He also reveals that Mark Henry will be one of the commentators on the show.

Rhodes Discuss AEW’s Community Outreach Program

Wrestle Joy’s Amy Nemmity asked Rhodes about AEW ‘s Community Outreach Program and how AEW chooses the program they will be working with.

Rhodes says that “All the stars were aligning at once on community outreach. Paul Wight, he’s an ambassador of the Special Olympics. Wight arrived, I have a relationship with him. Mark Henry is all about community outreach, and at the time, I was banging on Tony Khan’s door everywhere wanting to put this department together.”

Rhodes credits former WWE employee Sue Aitchison immensely for inspiring him to give back to the community. He also praised Paul Wight, Mark Henry, Thunder Rosa, and Sean Dean for their involvement with the program. Now with a committed department to the community outreach program, Rhodes shared the excitement that he can pull from different talent on the road for programs that AEW can help with. “I can ask Lance Archer about Texas. I can ask Jon Moxley about Cincinnati, and I can do that everywhere we go,” said Rhodes.

At AEW Homecoming, Rhodes announced that AEW would help transport 600 kids to attend the event.

Rhodes Thoughts on the United Center

Comicbook’s Connor Casey asked Rhodes about the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and if they will do more shows there when in Chicago.

“I know for Tony Khan it was a childhood dream to run the United Center and to sell it out instantly,” said Rhodes. He went on to say that it’s not about the venue but that Chicago has been a great place to have shows.

Rhodes shared he doesn’t believe he’s wrestled in the United Center. “I can’t wait to see the vibe there,” said Rhodes.

Spectrum Sport’s Jon Alba asked Rhodes about AEW’s stance on the CDC’s mask mandate and “Is there any concern over how that may impact future events like All Out.“

Rhodes responded by saying, “We’re always going to go off of state mandate. We’re not going to try to break any rules or any laws. The health and safety of our talent, staff, and fans it’s the highest priority.” He also said that while there won’t be a mask mandate for AEW Homecoming, AEW encourages wearing a mask if fans feel comfortable.