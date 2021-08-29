Damian Priest Credits The Miz For Helping Him Improve Promo Work

Damian Priest says The Miz is someone he’s been able to learn from as far as promo work is concerned.

Priest and The Miz have been feuding for months. During their time on TV, Priest has been able to grasp doing promos. Once WWE transitioned from the ThunderDome back to live crowds, Priest had to speak in front of large audiences.

During an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves, Priest admitted that while being on the mic is nerve-racking, The Miz was able to teach him a lot.

“I couldn’t ask for a better way to segue from NXT to Raw than working with The Miz. He just knows how to be important. He knows how to be front and center and be a star. Just being in the ring with him, I can feed off that stuff and learn. Watching him do things, I’m like, ‘Oh, I should probably do it that way.

“To me, the most uncomfortable thing is holding a microphone and speaking to the WWE Universe. With him, I see how his flow goes and how he breaks and how he makes sure that you understand every single word he says. Being in the ring on Miz TV, I’m listening to him speak and the way he delivers it. You can see when I start speaking and by the end, I’m more speaking how he does. I’m like, ‘This is why he’s so good.’ The way his speaking gear changes and he can deliver different types of emotions and levels.”

Damian Priest has been receiving a steady push on WWE television. He is the current United States Champion. He won the title from Sheamus at SummerSlam. At WrestleMania earlier this year, he teamed with Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny. The two defeated The Miz and John Morrison.