Damian Priest Still Wants NXT Championship Run

WWE RAW Superstar and former NXT North American Champion Damian Priest recently appeared on the Battleground Podcast. The man who teamed with Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37 discussed several topics during the show, including the NXT Championship.

“I mean, there’s a lot of guys that I wish I could have had the opportunity to work with” Damian Priest began, discussing the talent in NXT that he didn’t get a chance to work with originally.

“Obviously, that’s not saying that we were never going to work because it’s still WWE, right? Whether it happens here or I go back or whatever. But yeah, there are definitely more moments, there are definitely championships. I wanted to be the NXT Champion” Priest continued.

Damian Priest on NXT Run

“You know, unfortunately, I didn’t get that opportunity. But again, you never know, you know, Finn Balor’s done it, you know, so I don’t see why not down the line” Priest added, citing the NXT return of Finn Balor in 2019.

“If that opportunity presents itself, I’ll take advantage of it. But at the same time, there are no regrets about how I did things. I mean, obviously, everything worked out the way it should have.” DAMIAN PRIEST

“I got to have good experiences, I got to become North American Champion. I got to have great matches with a lot of incredible talent. So at the end of the day, it was still a successful and positive NXT run” Damian Priest concluded.