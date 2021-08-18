Former NXT Star Tyler Rust Reacts To Rumors Of Upcoming NXT Changes

There have been reports of an internal power struggle in WWE after NXT lost the Wednesday night wars but Tyler Rust believes that it’s all just speculation.

The former NXT star recently had an interview with WrestlingInc. He talked about things such as the rise of AEW, why the company should continue growing, and more.

Rust was asked about the reports of Triple H being blamed for the loss of NXT. Replying to it, Tyler explained that it’s likely just a rumor because things were very controlled in NXT when he was there:

“Honestly, I would think they’re just speculation, personally, because the vibe around NXT has always been very good, it’s always been very controlled.

When we did move to Tuesday, for example, it was made very clear that, hey, this is a total network thing. This doesn’t have anything to do with the Wednesday night deal.”

Tyler Rust On Upcoming NXT Changes

Tyler Rust also offered his thoughts on the reports of the upper management wanting to overhaul the NXT product. He said that we will have to see how it works out:

“I know there’s a lot of rumors now as far as Vince wanting to overhaul the NXT product and everything. Sometimes, rumors, maybe they’re right.

We’ll see how it is going forward from there, but from my experience there, there wasn’t really many eggshells as far as upper management not being happy.”

Tyler Rust signed with NXT back in December 2020. He spent early 2021 working with Malcolm Bivens. Rust was revealed as a member of the Diamond Mine stable in June but he was released from the promotion on August 6.