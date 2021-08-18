Former X Division Champion Confirmed for PROGRESS Return at WWE SummerSlam Weekend

PROGRESS Wrestling has confirmed that a former TNA X-Division Champion will be making their return to the company this weekend as part of Chapter 118.

Doug Williams recently made his way back from retirement, performing for the likes of ICW and Rev Pro in the UK. This weekend will see the Ambassador of British Wrestling take on ‘Smash Mouth’ Chris Ridgeway.

Williams was part of the British Invasion faction during his time in TNA, and he won the X Division and TNA Television Championships during his tenure with the company in the last decade.

Doug Williams originally retired from PROGRESS after losing his ATLAS Title at the Hello Wembley show in September 2018. Williams would lose to Trent Seven in the biggest show of the company’s history, inside of Wembley Arena.

Here is the currently confirmed card for PROGRESS Chapter 118:

Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling and Nick Riley) vs Greedy Souls (Danny Jones and Brendan White)

PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match – Gisele Shaw (c) vs Laura Di Matteo

– Gisele Shaw (c) vs Laura Di Matteo PROGRESS World Championship Match – Cara Noir (c) vs Danny Black

Man Like Dereiss vs LK Mezinger

Dean Allmark vs Spike Trivet

Chapter 118 – Fake Tickets To a Hog Roast in Sumatra takes place on Saturday, August 21st.

The show is part of WWE SummerSlam 2021 weekend and will be available on Peacock, WWE Network and demandPROGRESS.