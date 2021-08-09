FTR Want To Challenge For The NWA Tag Titles, NWA Responds

Dax Harwood of FTR has stated multiple times on social media now that he would like to challenge for the NWA World Tag Team Championships. The NWA seems on-board with this idea as well.

Harwood posted a video of The Midnight Express vs The Fantastics and a follower of his asked about FTR possibly competing in the Crockett Cup.

“That is incredibly important to us; especially now. The lineage of the NWA is deep & historic. We’d love the opportunity to fight for the belts too.”

That is incredibly important to us; especially now. The lineage of the @nwa is deep & historic. We’d love the opportunity to fight for the belts too. https://t.co/8m8i10bR3M — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) August 6, 2021

The NWA Twitter account responded to Harwood’s comments.

This is the second time an interaction like this between FTR and the NWA has taken place. Last month, the NWA replied to a comment by Harwood about the history of the NWA tag belts. They noted that perhaps Tony Khan and Billy Corgan could have a discussion about this.

It was also noted on Twitter, that the NWA could bring back the Crockett Cup. The tournament was cancelled last year due to the global pandemic.

Harwood responded to the NWA’s comments as well.

Another noted tag-team wrestler, Xavier Woods, would like to attend any NWA tapings with FTR involved.

“Is this happening in atl? I’m right down the street from the studio,” he Tweeted.