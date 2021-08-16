Fuego Del Sol On AEW Contract: ‘I Didn’t See It Coming’

Fuego Del Sol has revealed what he knew about his big AEW Rampage segment.

On the debut episode of Rampage. Del Sol battled AEW TNT Champion Miro. The stipulation was that if Del Sol won, then not only would he take the gold but he’d also be offered a contract with AEW.

Del Sol was unable to defeat Miro. After getting the early jump on the champion, Del Sol was stopped in his tracks after eating a Machka Kick. Miro then applied Game Over and Del Sol was forced to tap. Miro then ripped up Del Sol’s contract, or at least he thought he did.

Following a commercial break, Sammy Guevara, Del Sol’s close friend, walked out and AEW President Tony Khan handed him a contract. Guevara entered the ring and revealed that Del Sol is All Elite.

During a Twitch stream, Del Sol revealed that he was unaware that he’d be getting a contract on television.

“They told me to lay there and after commercial comes back, get your standing ovation. ‘Hey, these people love you,’ Bryce (Remsburg) was getting it in his ear, ‘Hey, lay here, after commercial break, stand up, get your standing ovation, these people love you. I stood up, I thought, ‘Hell of a match, fun night.’ Sammy Guevara’s music hit, my heart dropped into my stomach because I knew what was happening in that moment. I was overwhelmed with emotion.

“I get goosebumps. I enjoyed the match so much. I was so amped all day about the match. I had this vision in my mind. Three DDTs. I was on cloud nine all day. We filmed the package they aired before the match, the night before, and it felt big, but I had no idea that they were going to do that after the match. Sammy was dressed nice and I didn’t even think about it. I was so focused on the match that everything else was white noise. I was laser-focused on Miro. It was perfect because I didn’t see it coming.”

Del Sol’s comments confirm what Tony Khan told Sports Illustrated. The AEW boss said the moment that Del Sol received his AEW contract on television was a “complete shoot.”

Fuego Del Sol only has one win in AEW. That victory was a tag team match so he remains winless in singles competition. With a fresh contract in hand, however, that figures to change soon.