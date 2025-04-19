Former AEW Star Announces Retirement During WrestleMania Week

A former AEW star has announced his retirement from active competition.

Fuego Del Sol competed in a Mask vs. Career match against Atticus Cogar at GCW’s Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 from Pearl Theatre at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas this Friday night. After losing the bout, the high-flying star not only removed his mask but he also left his boots in the ring, which is generally a sign of a talent stepping away from active competition.

The 29-year-old, real name KJ Orso, also posted an emotional message on social media with the video of his GCW match. He noted that he’d been chasing his dream but it’s now time for him to focus on his family:

“11 Years…Ups. Downs. Everything in between. I’ve been selfish and doing this for me. Now it’s time to focus on my family and feeding them. I left everything I had left in the ring…including my boots. From the bottom of my heart… Thank you all for everything. Fuego is Done.”

Fuego made his debut in 2014 and competed in the Oklahoma and Texas indie circuits for many years. During this time, he also made appearances for Impact Wrestling and WWE on occasion.

Del Sol made his AEW debut in 2020 and made regular appearances for the company throughout the pandemic era. A friend of Sammy Guevara, Fuego was offered a contract in 2021. He stayed with the promotion for 2 years before announcing his departure in 2023.