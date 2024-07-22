Fuego Del Sol On Being Mistaken for Hologram: ‘Not All Masked Guys Look Alike’

Hologram made an impact with his debut match in AEW and those behind the scenes liked what they saw from the masked wrestler. After a series of vignettes teasing his arrival, Hologram made his in-ring debut on the July 20, edition of Collision with a victory over Gringo Loco.

Hologram was praised backstage following his debut, Fightful Select reports, as officials felt it went very well. Gringo Loco also received recognition for being a solid ‘base’ for Hologram’s first match in AEW.

There are more elements to Hologram, including “technologically ambitious” ideas that will be rolled out as part of the character’s presentation moving forward. Hologram is signed to an AEW deal but Gringo Loco is not.

A Case Of Mistaken Identity

After AEW Collision went off the air, the latest ROH TV tapings were held which saw the return of Fuego Del Sol. Given that Del Sol appeared so suddenly after Hologram, some fans speculated that they were the same person, an idea Del Sol rejected on Twitter.

A bunch of people have tagged me, some joking and some serious, I am not Hologram. His debut was great, I’m a fan of his, also shoutout to Gringo Loco who’s the best base in the world.



Not all masked guys look alike.



We’ll be back on TV soon enough though! — Fuego Del Sol (@FuegoDelSol) July 21, 2024

Hologram is being portrayed by former AAA wrestler Aramis who has faced Gringo Loco numerous times in the past. Now with a new name and new presentation, the future looks bright for Hologram after his well-received arrival on Collision.