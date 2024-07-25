Fuego Del Sol Set To Wrestle ROH Debut

Fuego Del Sol will make his Ring Of Honor debut on the July 25 taping.

Former All Elite Wrestling talent Fuego Del Sol will return to the company to compete on a taped Ring Of Honor episode on July 25. The episode will stream live on ROH Honor Club at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

Sol teamed with Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin), Action Andretti, and Komander to go against Iron Savages (Boulder, Bronson & Jacked Jameson), Anthony Henry & Nick Comoroto in a Ten Man Tag Team match. Although the match has occurred already, Thursday’s episode will mark Sol’s debut in ROH.

AEW fired the masked competitor last year after nearly three years with the company. Since then, Sol has competed in various independent wrestling promotions, including Game Changer Wrestling and Revolution Pro Wrestling. He recently lost to KC Navarro at a Battleground Championship Wrestling event on July 6.

Although his debut occurred on July 20, the Thursday episode of ROH does have fans curious if he’ll be making more appearances for the company. Sol spoke about his return to the company for the tag team match on X. a

He mentioned that his debut occurred a year and a half after his last match with AEW. Sol also openly shared how grateful he is to have his first match in ROH.

“…This ROH Debut is so much more than just a match to me! Proud, excited, and overall I’m grateful to get to show this audience how hard I’ve been working this past year! Let’s go,” wrote Sol.

What’s Next For Fuego Del Sol?

Despite the ROH appearance, Sol still plans to stay busy on the independent wrestling scene. He is advertised to team with Sam Stackhouse against Rich and Powerful (Charles Mason & Richard Holliday) at GCW: Can I Trust You on August 4. Another notable match he is set to compete in will be against Ichiban at a WrestlePro event on September 28.

Might change my name to Fuego Del SWOLE! pic.twitter.com/pqSqLQw9CZ — Fuego Del Sol (@FuegoDelSol) July 20, 2024

Besides staying busy facing other talented wrestlers for different promotions, Sol is also continuing to change his physique. He shared a photo of himself looking in a mirror in incredible shape compared to when he was in AEW.

Life seems to be going well for Sol as he continues to grow as a performer. His debut in ROH could also lead to more opportunities for the brand moving forward. Regardless, fans have Sol should look forward to his tag team match this Thursday.