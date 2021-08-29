Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Message To Tony Khan, AEW President Responds

NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo was in attendance last week as AEW presented Dynamite from Milwaukee. AEW President Tony Khan presented the NBA Finals MVP with an AEW Championship belt during the live event. Giannis recently posted to social media about the experience and Tony Khan responded.

“The freak show!!” Giannis began his post. “Thank you Tony Khan but you know what the deal is…none of your crew wants to see me in the ring! The Greek Freak is ready to takedown everyone and anyone, let the Freak Show begin! Bring it on!!! This is my city!”

Tony Khan then responded to Giannis’ comments.

“Thank you so so so so much for coming to AEW Rampage, it was an honor and a pleasure, and congratulations to you sir, Finals MVP + WORLD CHAMPION!”

Milwaukee Bucks beat writer Todd Rosiak was in attendance for Dynamite this week and the following Rampage tapings. He posted a video of Giannis’ unannounced appearance in the below Tweet:

Huge pop at AEW taping tonight with an unannounced appearance by Bucks superstar (and new Brewers owner) Giannis Antetekounmpo. pic.twitter.com/v0M2qMO7OS — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) August 26, 2021

In 2019, Giannis called out the Rock but a match between the two is nothing Dwayne Johnson is interested in. The Rock responded that he’d much rather work out with the NBA star.

“Love this dude. It’s why he’s an [NBA] beast & the Bucks are #1 in the E,” he wrote. “But you don’t want this smoke, cuz I will slap your lips off into next week, son. And by that I mean, let’s just get a workout in and enjoy some tequila after.”