Goldberg On Fighting John Cena “You Never Know. You Never Know.”

The story of Bill Goldberg is one that needs no introduction. He was the beast before the beast, the monster before the monster. He had the streak before it was even a thing. Now, he is a part-time nostalgia act, playing a very specific role within WWE.

Despite preparing to face Bobby Lashley at Summerslam this coming Sunday, Goldberg still had the time to talk to DAZN about his career, and in particular, the names that he still has on his list.

It's been a long time coming @Goldberg. Unfortunately for you, you're in my way to becoming the best @WWE Champion of all time.



See you Saturday. #AllMightyEra #SummerSlam — Bobby Lashley August 17, 2021

Goldberg is 54 now. Interestingly enough, has been playing the nostalgia act with WWE for longer than he was main eventing in WCW. The run that built his name.

Despite his age and being self-aware that he is a limited-use resource, there are still a couple of names on Goldberg’s list. There are three individuals that Goldberg would still love to face in a WWE ring, but he also knows that he isn’t in a position to make demands when it comes to opponents.

Goldberg Knows Who He Wants to be Next!

Talking honestly, Goldberg admitted he has a lot to be thankful for as a result of his wrestling career. While getting match fit is harder and harder with age, he isn’t ready to hang up the boots just yet.

One fight he would like to see realized is against the face that (used to) run the place, John Cena.

“Cena, that’s always been a dream. Never been in the ring with him. We’re two completely different characters. Hey, you never know. You never know.” – Goldberg

Following that, there is a potential rivalry building with the Original Bro, Matt Riddle. He and Goldberg do not seem to be on the best of terms when it comes to their personal relationship. However, great recognizes great, or so it would seem.

“The cocky kid (Riddle) spouting off his mouth in the beginning, and I didn’t appreciate it very much by any stretch of the imagination. But the guy has put in a lot of frickin hard work and a lot of hard work, and he’s dedicated his life to this business. Whether I like him as a human being or not, I have to understand and appreciate his passion for the business and his work ethic. Because he works hard and that I appreciate as an athlete and as a human. Is he a prick sometimes? Absolutely. But that’s him. That’s his character, and so am I.”

The other fight Goldberg would love to see happen before he leaves the ring behind him is Roman Reigns. Oddly enough, it’s not because he wants the Universal Title or because he feels that he needs to conquer the top of the wrestling mountain. His want to face Roman is far simpler and far more deep-seated than wrestling.

“I want Roman bad. I want a piece of somebody from Georgia Tech. Like, I can taste it. The comparisons, the football background, I truly believe that’s a match that needs to happen. Am I clamoring for it? Am I begging for it? No. Am I holding my breath for it? No, I do what my job asks me to do.”

A Poetic End Would Be a Fight With the Kid he Inspired

One other name Goldberg would like to fight is a far more poetic tale and one that would be a heck of a fight too.

“Big E has to be on that list. I’ve watched him for years develop, and I’m very proud of him. I do remember when he was in my autograph line 150 years ago. As a little kid having aspirations of doing things that he’s doing now. The road that he’s taken and the hard work that he’s put towards it, he’s reaping the benefits, and I’m extremely proud of him. I’m very happy for him.”

Despite the prospect of fights with Reigns and Cena, as a wrestling fan and storyteller, there is something about an angle between Goldberg and Big E that speaks much louder than anything else. If executed in the right way, it could be the most fitting way for the big man to end his career and come full circle.