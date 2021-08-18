Jim Ross Feels “Too Many Titles Really Spoils The Soup”

There is possibly nobody active right now better connected to the wrestling world than Jim Ross. He may be known as the voice of a generation, but his role in professional wrestling runs far deeper. He has been there and done it all for a range of promotions and knows the business inside and out, and when he speaks; many people will stop and listen.

Talking on a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, he spoke at great length about several topics. One of which was the constant debate among wrestling fans that AEW needs more titles. Currently, AEW only has four title belts, and Ross feels this is enough.

They have a heavyweight title, the TNT title, a Women’s Championship title and Tag-Team belts. For Jim Ross, this is enough of a selection for the company to thrive. He feels that too many title belts devalue the company and lessen the prestige of the titles themselves.

“Too many titles really spoils the soup for me, you don’t need that many.” – Jim Ross

While Jim Ross could see a benefit in adding a six-man tag championship, given the faction driven nature of AEW, he doesn’t feel it should be the primary change on executive minds.

“I wouldn’t be against it, but it wouldn’t be something I’d be breaking my door down and running up and down the halls for.”

Jim Ross Wants Championship Belts and Fights to Hold their Prestige

Talking more about the subject of title belts, Jim Ross feels too many companies fall into the trap of bringing in titles to appease the fans and give mid-card wrestlers a more easily achievable goal. While a competitive roster with people following clear paths for specific titles just makes every match and each storyline more important.

“It’s hard to maintain a positive focus on multiple titles. Which one is the most important? I think that the trend nowadays is let’s just add more titles, it’ll solve our issues. No, it doesn’t and if you get too many, they become watered down.” Jim Ross explained.

There is nothing wrong with the concept of a ‘TV’ title (TNT) being defended frequently, the main championship defences reserved for special occasions and a tag title for the teams. Jim Ross feels there is a brand and roster strength to be found in this construct. It also provides locker room clarity on what wrestlers are fighting for.