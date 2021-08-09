John Cena: “I will keep doing this until I feel I’m offending the customer”

WWE Superstar John Cena recently spoke to Chris Hardwick on ID1OT. The 16-time World Champion discussed several topics during the interview, which would include how long he intends on wrestling with the company.

“Returning to WWE, it’s a brand new world” John Cena would begin the interview. “A new cast of characters, new direction with the company, new platforms, new environment. There is a challenge there.”

“To challenge myself as a 44-year-old to go back, there is an intrinsic challenge there, a set of circumstances. That’s a good challenge in many ways. My body could tell me after this extended stay, ‘dude, you’re done’ or it could tell me, ‘You’re so far from done it’s crazy’” Cena would continue.

John Cena on WWE return

“That’s another interesting conversation with myself. If physically, I’m slower, I’ve said openly to everyone that I will keep doing this until I feel I’m offending the customer” Cena revealed. “I will continually go out there and do what I can to contribute and add.”

“I don’t want to go out there and be like, ‘Okay, just let him go out there and (do his thing).’ I’m not into that because I know what it’s like to pay for a ticket. If I were to get that on this go-round, it’s a humbling and tough thing that I will have to hurdle.” JOHN CENA

“If I get the opposite and it’s like, ‘You’re quicker and can do some things better and define a new personality,’ then that’s a new conversation because I do not have much time left and if I want to give it like, ‘let’s really commit to this thing and really go all in,’ that’s an honest choice where other stuff will have to take a backseat” John Cena would conclude.

John Cena is set to main event WWE SummerSlam 2021 against the ‘Head of The Table’ Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.