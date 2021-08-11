John Cena On If He Is Allowed To Do Whatever He Wants In WWE

John Cena brings a different energy to the WWE programming whenever he makes an appearance. He always seems to be a cut above the other competitors and his charisma in the ring is unmatched.

With so many stories about the company holding the performers back from unleashing their full potential, many wonder if the Cenation Leader has more creative control over his character.

John talked about this notion from fans during a recent interview on ID1OT with Chris Hardwick. While many believe the former world champion gets to do whatever he wants, Cena claimed otherwise:

“I heard it so much in WWE, ‘Well, Vince lets him do whatever he wants. That’s why he can consistently perform at a level that is acceptable and entertaining to the audience. He gets to do whatever he wants.’

Nope, I ask, I execute, I invest, and I’m meticulous with the detail, I’m consistent night in and night out, trustworthy, giving of self. The perception everyone else has is, ‘he has a better situation.'”

John Cena continued his explanation saying he is not taking away from anyone’s struggles because he has learned to appreciate everyone’s struggles:

“I’m not taking away from anyone’s struggle and I have learned to appreciate everyone’s struggle and everyone has a different struggle. I can understand where those feelings come from.”

John Cena made his most recent WWE return during the Money In The Bank PPV last month. He is currently scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship at SummerSlam.