Josh Alexander Wants to Face AEW Star at Bound for Glory

Since winning the X Division Championship in April this year, Josh Alexander has ridden high. Facing challenges from not only within IMPACT Wrestling but from AAA and New Japan Pro Wrestling also. Now, the man dubbed the Walking Weapon has his eyes set on a star from rival promotion, AEW.

“Black Taurus, you were AAA’s best. If we look at my title reign, I’ve beaten someone from New Japan that’s supposedly the best, someone from AAA that’s supposedly the best, I have run through the entire IMPACT X-Division. So maybe I need to look elsewhere.” Josh Alexander said in a tweet sent out by IMPACT.

“We’re talking about all these different promotions coming at Bound for Glory. AEW, yeah, you know who I’m talking about. I’m saying you give me your best, and we will see which division matters most in this company.”

Josh Alexander Wants to Defend His Belt Against the Best

Josh Alexander never backs down from a fight. He is a fighting champion in every sense of the word. This is demonstrated by his recent match with Black Taurus at Homecoming and the 60-minute Iron Man match with TJP.

It is not clear who exactly in AEW Alexander is calling out, but there are plenty of names on the roster who could be a good fit. Professional wrestling is seeing a throwback style resurgence since opening the ‘Forbidden Door’. Champions from one promotion contracted to others. It is a great time to be a pro-wrestling fan.

As a current champion, Josh Alexander knows the importance of keeping the belt in the company that employs him. Especially with Kenny Omega holding the IMPACT World Championship right now. When IMPACT Bound for Glory comes around, and Alexander’s opponent is announced, he will be fighting extra hard to make sure the belt stays where it belongs.