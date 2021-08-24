Karrion Kross Shows Off New Ring Gear On WWE Raw

Karrion Kross showed off his new look for a match on Monday’s episode of Raw when he took on Ricochet.

He was wearing a mask for his entrance and also had an outfit. He beat Ricochet in a singles match from San Diego, CA at the Pechanga Arena on the USA Network.

After 50-50 booking with the likes of Jeff Hardy and Keith Lee, perhaps Kross is getting a push once again with Vince McMahon behind him. There was no sign of Scarlett as she has not been seen on WWE TV in several weeks.

Kross finished up with WWE NXT on Sunday night when he lost the NXT Championship to Samoa Joe at TakeOver 36 Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Kross won the title back from Finn Balor at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 2 this past April.

Kross made his pro wrestling debut in 2010 and later made a name for himself while working for Global Force Wrestling, Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling. He departed from Impact in late 2019. He ended up in WWE in early 2020.