Kenny Omega Reacts To Title Loss On Rampage Premiere

Kenny Omega suffered a big loss at the premiere episode of Rampage where Christian Cage beat him for the Impact Wrestling world title in the opening bout of the night.

The now-former Impact champion took on his Twitter after the show to react to the loss. He made a tweet on his way to the airport, claiming that he feels cheated and disrespected after tonight’s events:

“Not a cheerful ride to the airport. Baggage is light and I feel so cheated and disrespected. You’re all on notice. I’m taking this personally.”

Kenny Omega defended the Impact world title against Christian in the opening match of the premiere episode of Rampage. The match saw both the competitors pulling some impressive offense.

Towards the ending of the bout, Don Callis came up on the apron. He distracted the referee, allowing Omega to hit a low blow on his opponent.

The Young Bucks then came out and slide a chair in the ring for Omega to finish the job. However, Christian countered Kenny’s attempt of a one winged angel.

The former WWE star hit Kenny Omega with a kill switch instead. As the referee brought his attention back to the match, Christian pinned Omega to become the new Impact world champion.