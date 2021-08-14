HomeNewsAEW News

Kenny Omega Reacts To Title Loss On Rampage Premiere

Omega says he feels cheated

By Anutosh Bajpai
Kenny Omega
Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega suffered a big loss at the premiere episode of Rampage where Christian Cage beat him for the Impact Wrestling world title in the opening bout of the night.

The now-former Impact champion took on his Twitter after the show to react to the loss. He made a tweet on his way to the airport, claiming that he feels cheated and disrespected after tonight’s events:

“Not a cheerful ride to the airport. Baggage is light and I feel so cheated and disrespected. You’re all on notice. I’m taking this personally.”

Kenny Omega defended the Impact world title against Christian in the opening match of the premiere episode of Rampage. The match saw both the competitors pulling some impressive offense.

Towards the ending of the bout, Don Callis came up on the apron. He distracted the referee, allowing Omega to hit a low blow on his opponent.

The Young Bucks then came out and slide a chair in the ring for Omega to finish the job. However, Christian countered Kenny’s attempt of a one winged angel.

The former WWE star hit Kenny Omega with a kill switch instead. As the referee brought his attention back to the match, Christian pinned Omega to become the new Impact world champion.

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

Advertisement

Latest Wrestling News

Advertisement

Trending Articles

Sports Entertainment Scoops - Est. 2004. SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, results, interviews and videos.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC