Mark Henry On CM Punk And Daniel Bryan Joining AEW, Four Man Commentary Booth For Rampage

The story of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan potentially joining the AEW roster has been the buzzing topic among fans in recent times. Former WWE and current AEW star Mark Henry recently commented on the same.

The world’s strongest man recently had an interview with New York Post where he talked about a wide variety of topics including the upcoming Rampage premiere, different in philosophies of AEW and WWE, and more.

Discussing the potential of the two former world champions joining the roster of AEW, Henry claimed that such an addition would be great for any company:

“I think it would be great for [any company] because you have unbelievable talent and two of the more master psychologists that I’ve worked with, guys that you sit down and you think, what’s not being done in pro wrestling?

When you have a mindset of, ‘I want to do something everybody else don’t do,’ then automatically you are ahead of the game. You already have everybody.”

AEW recently announced that Rampage will feature a four men commentary booth. This news concerned fans as many believed that it will lead to conflict between the announcers and restrict them from showing their full potential.

When asked what challenges it will bring for him, Mark Henry claimed that the four men booth is kind of a safety mechanism that has been put in place by Tony Khan because he is new to the role:

“I’m the new guy. They already have a great relationship and they can put on a great show. I think it’s a safety mechanism. I think just in case that I get on there and I’m not good, (AEW president) Tony (Khan) had to put the safety mechanism in place and throw Chris (Jericho) out there just in case we have to save this thing.

I don’t think he has that to worry about. I think we’ll start off a four-man booth and I think once they realize that I can handle it we’ll go to a traditional three-man booth.”

AEW Rampage will premiere on TNT on Friday, August 13. It will feature Excalibur, Taz, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry as the commentators of the show.