Mark Henry Reacts To Matt Hardy’s Injury Against Orange Cassidy

Mark Henry has given his take on Matt Hardy‘s recent injury.

The Aug. 25 edition of AEW Dynamite opened with a matchup between Hardy and Orange Cassidy. At one point in the match, Cassidy landed a flying crossbody and Hardy was clocked right on the nose. Hardy began bleeding and the aftermath was a busted face. Cassidy ended up winning the match.

Henry was asked about Hardy’s injury during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio and had the following to say.

“I don’t know if you all paid attention, but Orange Cassidy, right before they went to the finish, he did a flying cross body where he cross bodied Matt Hardy right across the face. I hope that Matt Hardy is alright because I saw him later on in the evening, and his eye was shut, his nose was broken, his face was swollen up to where I couldn’t recognize him if I didn’t know what clothes he had on.”

Hardy has been in a feud with Orange Cassidy that started when Cassidy took issue with Hardy’s treatment of Wheeler Yuta. It was explained on AEW TV that Cassidy felt Hardy targeted Yuta, who has aligned himself with Cassidy and Chuck Taylor, because he’s a newcomer to the promotion.

Matt Hardy says his feud with Orange Cassidy is personal now that he’s busted his face.

When you come for the KING, you’d best not miss. Your best shot missed, OC. You didn’t finish me. You couldn’t end me. This is personal now.



You can’t BREAK what’s already BROKEN. pic.twitter.com/s7IUuWZac6 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 27, 2021

