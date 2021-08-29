Mark Henry Responds To Booker T’s CM Punk Remarks

The remarks of Booker T about CM Punk‘s AEW debut promo did not go over with the fans. AEW commentator Mark Henry believes it’s because the former WCW champion did not watch the full segment. The world’s strongest man addressed the comments made by the former world champion on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio.

Henry claimed that he doesn’t think Booker actually watched the whole thing. According to him, somebody must have told the former WWE star about it:

“I don’t think Booker T actually watched the whole thing. I don’t think that he watched it from beginning to end. I think somebody told him about it because Booker T knows that if you have ’em, and this is a wrestling insider thing, I’m going to work with all of you behind the curtain, when you got ‘em, you sit there and you allow it to happen. You don’t have to do nothing.”

Mark Henry mentioned how he has been at the ringside for some of the biggest moments in wrestling and heard some of the loudest pops. He then explained that the WWE reference was a very small part of Punk’s promo:

“When he grabbed the microphone and he started talking, he talked more about ROH. He referenced the WWE, not saying words, not mentioning nobody in particular. ‘I’m probably wrong.’ Yes, you’re wrong Book. I love you like a play cousin, but you’re wrong.”

For those who don’t know, Booker T had criticized CM Punk’s promo on his AEW debut during the August 20 episode of Rampage. T had claimed that he wouldn’t have thought about the other side as much and instead focused on the current moment. You can check out his comments in detail here.