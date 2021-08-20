Mick Foley Comes To CM Punk’s Defense After Roman Reigns’ Comments

Wrestling legend Mick Foley is sticking up for CM Punk following comments made by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Punk has been the talk of the wrestling world lately. While nothing has been announced, Punk is expected to make an appearance tomorrow night (Aug. 20) at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. This episode of Rampage will be held inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Reigns recently had an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport. When Helwani mentioned that Punk has long been a detractor of part-timers taking the spotlight from full-time workers in the wrestling industry, Reigns had the following response.

“… I think, man, those statements are coming from bitter people. Who possibly thought they were better than they really were. When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as a John Cena. Wasn’t as good or as over and moved the needle, like The Rock.”

Mick Foley took to his Twitter account and made it clear that he disagrees with Reigns and feels Punk was as good and as over as he said he was.

CM PUNK WAS DAMN GOOD, AND DAMN OVER.



With one interview he changed the course of the wrestling business. He had great matches with a wide variety of opponents on a nightly basis.



When/if he returns to wrestling, he will once again be damn good and damn over. @CMPunk https://t.co/di1QS7qkZq — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 19, 2021

If all indications are correct, we won’t have to wait long to see just how much of a needle-mover Punk is in 2021. He hasn’t been involved with a wrestling promotion since 2014. His stint on WWE Backstage was through FOX, not WWE.

Who do you agree with on the popularity ceiling of CM Punk, Mick Foley or Roman Reigns?