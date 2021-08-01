More On Bray Wyatt’s Release From WWE

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE yesterday after having been with the company for 12 years. According to a report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Wyatt had been out of action with a medical issue and had just gotten cleared to return.

“He’d been out for medical reasons, and he had just gotten cleared,” said Dave Meltzer. “I guess when he got cleared they evaluated the situation and he was told that due to budgetary reasons that he is being cut. The basic gist is he’s another high-contract guy. Whether it’s because of concern over the medical reasons is the real reason or they did not come up with a reason to justify his salary, I don’t know which of that it is but that is the basic deal with him.”

With @WWE’s release of @WWEBrayWyatt the company has lost a true visionary and a creative genius; one of the most innovative makers of mayhem pro-wrestling has ever seen.



Here’s hoping Bray finds happiness and recreates himself once again – in wrestling, in life…or both. https://t.co/9Ol7wCKANI — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 31, 2021

He’s got the world in his hands ? @WWEBrayWyatt — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) July 31, 2021

Wyatt had been expected to return in August and had been booked on some shows.

“Dave Meltzer reported that Wyatt was told by John Laurinaitis that his release was due to budget cuts. He was preparing to return in August and was booked on some shows,” wrote Josh Nason from WON.

“One source pointed the finger squarely at WWE President Nick Khan and CFO Kristina Salen, stating that they are so “obsessed” with the company not being even one iota in the red on the financial ledgers,” PW Insider’s Mike Johnson wrote.