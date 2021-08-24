NXT Spoilers For This Week & Next 2 Weeks of 205 Live

WWE is currently taping episodes of NXT that will air on Tuesday nights for the next few weeks. The brand is expected to return to live episodes next month after upgrades are made to the Capitol Wrestling Center/Performance Center.

A report from PW Insider has spoilers for tonight’s NXT and the next 2 weeks of 205 Live.

NXT Spoilers: Airing August 24th

The show starts with Cameron Grimes and Ted Dibiase celebrating Grimes winning the Million Dollar Championship at TakeOver. Nobody interrupts them and LA Knight appears to begin a program with Johnny Gargano later in the show.

Ridge Holland defeated Timothy Thatcher

After the match, Holland, Dunne, Oney Lorcan, Thatcher, and Tommaso Ciampa all began brawling. Then Danny Burch made his return from injury to help Holland, Dunne and Lorcan.

The wedding of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell is scheduled for the September 14th episode of NXT.

Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Raquel Gonzalez began cutting a promo on Kay Lee Ray but was interrupted by the Robert Stone Brand, who said they want to take the NXT Women’s title from her.

Kay Lee Ray defeated Valentina Feroz

NXT Champion Samoa Joe cut a promo about beating Kross at TakeOver. Several people came out to claim a title shot. These included Pete Dunne, LA Knight, and Kyle O’Reilly. Ridge Holland, Pete Dunne, and Tommaso Ciampa get involved as well and a wild brawl erupts.

Carmelo Hayes defeated Odyssey Jones to win the NXT Breakout Tournament.

After the match, Hayes said it was too early to decide which title he will challenge for.

Xyon Quinn defeated Boa.

Boa had been distracted by Mei Ying, leading to his loss.

Johnny Gargano is seen asking William Regal to call off the wedding between Dexter and Indi, although what authority Regal has to do this is unclear. LA Knight then interrupted this conversation and began arguing with Gargano. So, it appears something could be starting between those two.

Malcolm Bivens cut a promo claiming that Roderick Strong is the uncrowned cruiserweight champion due to KUSHIDA being on the shelf.

Ridge Holland vs Tommaso Ciampa is announced for next week’s show.

Legado del Fantasmo defeated Hit Row in trios action.

Santos Escobar pinned Swerve Scott. Before the end of the match, however, B-Fab was attacking Escobar while the referee was distracted and an unknown woman came out and attacked her with a weapon.

205 Live Spoilers

Airing August 27th

Drake Maverick was on commentary for the opening match of this show.

Grayson Waller defeated Andre Chase

Ikemen Jiro defeated Trey Baxter

Airing September 3rd