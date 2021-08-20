NXT’s Relationship With Full Sail University Is Over (Report)

WWE‘s NXT brand hasn’t taped inside Full Sail University since September 2020. The shows currently emanate from the WWE Performance Center or the Capitol Wrestling Center as it is referred to on television. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NXT will not be returning to Full Sail but rather will be making the CWC its permanent home.

At the conclusion of this week’s NXT, the CWC was destroyed during a brawl between Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross. This will reportedly set the stage for the venue to be upgraded. The reported plan is for the CWC to be lit brighter, as the current belief is it comes off as too dark on television. Also, it is expected that the plexiglass inside will be taken down.

There have also been several rumors regarding a change to NXT’s format. Although this cannot be confirmed, the belief is the program will seek to give younger and less experienced wrestlers more in-ring time. The report in the Observer says the idea is for the show to revert back more to what it was around 2015.

Upcoming episodes of NXT will be taped from the CWC on Monday and Tuesday. Takeover 36 will take place the night after SummerSlam this weekend on the 22nd.