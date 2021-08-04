Olympian Tamyra Mensah-Stock Wants To Compete For WWE

Maybe one day fans will see Olympian Tamyra Mensah-Stock on weekly WWE programming.

Mensah-Stock, who won the gold medal in women’s freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is an American sport wrestler who is not only the reigning Olympic and World Champion in wrestling freestyle, but is currently the number one ranked female wrestler in the world.

During an appearance on Olympics coverage for NBCUniversal, Mensah-Stock was asked if she they she could ever compete for WWE. The Houston-native yelled, “I want to!” WWE tweeted the video of the interview, indicating they definitely have their eyes on the 28-year-old.

The Wayland Baptist University graduate wouldn’t be the first Olympian to compete for WWE, nor would she be the first sports-centric athlete to enter WWE as a new Superstar.

WWE would be lucky to have Tamyra Mensah-Stock, who is the first African-American female Olympic gold medalist in the sport of wrestling and only the second American to win Olympic gold in women’s wrestling after Helen Maroulis.