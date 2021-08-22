Original Plans for Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns feud

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to the company this weekend at the WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event. Lesnar appeared following the main event of the show, confronting Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The plan now is for the two men to feud heading into the rest of the year, with the added storyline incentive of Paul Heyman in the mix adding more intrigue on top of a face Lesnar and heel Reigns feud.

According to Dave Meltzer, the original plan for Roman and Lesnar was for the feud to actually take place in 2023, with the two men meeting in the main event of that year’s WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

Meltzer reported as such on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio show, claiming that WWE wanted to have Roman vs The Rock in 2022 and Roman vs Lesnar the year after.

It was not confirmed when these plans were changed, however with AEW bringing CM Punk back to pro wrestling, it appears as though both sides will be looking to fire on all cylinders.

Meltzer did not confirm when the first Lesnar vs Reigns match for the Universal Championship will be taking place in 2021, however, the Survivor Series 2021 PPV is likely the destination for the first bout.

The Rock will reportedly be a major element of the Survivor Series event, as it marks the 25 anniversary of his WWE debut as Rocky Maivia.