Paul Heyman: I Was Rescued By Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman believes that ever since Roman Reigns has acknowledged him, he’s been rescued.

Heyman serves as the “special counsel” for Reigns on WWE SmackDown. The partnership began back in Aug. 2020. This solidified the heel turn of Reigns and he has dominated as the WWE Universal Champion for over 360 days. Many believe it was a much-needed change for Reigns.

Heyman took to his Twitter account to celebrate the one-year anniversary of being aligned with the “Tribal Chief.”

EXACTLY 1 YEAR AGO, I was rescued by @wweromanreigns. In the 52 weeks that have transpired since then, the #TribalChief has redefined the medium, disrupted the status quo and titled the axis of what it means to be THEE top superstar in @WWE … and we've only just begun! pic.twitter.com/R9gyaTJfZC — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 29, 2021

Heyman has found himself in a rough spot in regards to his role as “special counsel.” Brock Lesnar, someone who Heyman has long advocated for, made a surprise appearance at the end of SummerSlam and stared down with Reigns. Jimmy and Jey Uso questioned Heyman, asking if he knew Lesnar would show up.

Before SummerSlam, Paul Heyman told Ryan Satin that no one can serve as “special counsel” better than he can (h/t Fightful).

“This, I can do, and I dare say I do it better than anybody else,” said Heyman. “I have redefined the medium from manager to advocate to special counsel. That may be me drinking my own kool-aid, but it tastes good at the moment. I’m challenged every day to be even better.”